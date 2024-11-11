Will Hollywood actor Don Lee star in 'Salaar Part 2'?

South Korean actor Don Lee (Photo by AFP)

Hollywood actor Don Lee has left fans guessing after he shared the poster of Prabhas's film Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam on his social media.

The South Korean-American actor took to Instagram on Saturday to post the official poster of Salaar: Part 2. This sparked a frenzy online, with fans speculating if Lee will be joining the cast of the much-awaited action film.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film shared a video on Friday featuring Prabhas as Salaar, and also officially announced the start of the shoot.

The caption read, "The journey is going to be epic...#Salaar2 begins!#PrabhasXHombal3Films #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial @Vkiragandur @hombalefilms"

Prabhas has signed a three-picture deal with Hombale Films, continuing their successful partnership from Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.

This deal, which includes Salaar Part 2 and two additional films, marks one of the largest collaborations in Indian cinema. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed, according to Variety.