Will Danny DeVito reprise his Batman role in a new film alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger?

American actor and filmmaker Danny DeVito said that he would not mind reprising his Batman role alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in a new movie, reported People.
He noted that they are "planning to work together again".
After discussing his opinions, DeVito, who portrayed The Penguin in the 1992 film Batman Returns, spoke about the likelihood that he and Schwarzenegger, who played the villain Mr Freeze in the 1997 film Batman & Robin, might cross paths again in a future Gotham City superhero film.
"Oh, I don't know. I don't think it's a bad idea because you got Keaton, you got [Schwarzenegger], you got DeVito. We could do those same parts. Yeah, why not?" he said, before jokingly adding, "Go tell [co-chair and CEO of Warner Bros] Pam Abdi to do that. And [MGM chairman] Mike DeLuca."
Known for his prosthetic nose, pointed teeth, and strikingly fair skin, DeVito played the antagonist in Tim Burton's Batman movie, starring opposite Michael Keaton as the superhero.
In Batman & Robin, Schwarzenegger played scientist Victor Fries, who had an accident and turned into the villain Mr Freeze. He played Batman alongside George Clooney in that movie.
Despite their villainous roles in the Batman movies, DeVito and Schwarzenegger — who also famously co-starred in 1998 movie Twins — are great friends in real life. ANI
