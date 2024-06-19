'Wild Wild Punjab' is coming soon to Netflix

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 12:26 PM

Wild Wild Punjab, starring Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Jassie Gill and Manjot Singh, is all set for a Netflix release.

Directed by Simarpreet Singh, Wild Wild Punjab will be out on Netflix on July 10.

Jassie Gill, Patralekhaa and Ishita Raj are also a part of the project, which is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar

Official synopsis of the film read, "Khanne (Varun Sharma) has had a breakup. He's upset, but he has friends like Arore (Sunny Singh), Jainu (Jassie Gill) and Honey Paaji (Manjot Singh) who encourage him to face this breakup head-on and move on! Join this group of friends as they embark on a 'break-up trip' across Punjab to help Khanne find the closure he desires. Will they succeed?"