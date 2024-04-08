Why Thor star Chris Hemsworth is going back to his roots

Published: Mon 8 Apr 2024, 2:28 PM Last updated: Mon 8 Apr 2024, 2:29 PM

One should never forget his/her roots — that's what actor Chris Hemsworth definitely believes. The Extraction star recently paid a visit to the remote Australian community he lived in as a child. On Sunday, Chris took to Instagram and posted several photos on Instagram from his recent visit to the Northern Territory called Gulin Gulin, People reported.

In the images, he can be seen posing with community members. Hemsworth's carousel of images featured a throwback photo, presumably of him as a young boy, posing with other children. He also included a photo of a banner that was drawn for him with the words "Welcome home," Superman "S" symbols, stars, flowers, hearts and a man wearing a cape.

Another image showed him meeting a young fan and autographing their shirt.

"When I was younger my family and I lived in a remote community in the Northern Territory. Some of my earliest and happiest memories are from that time," he captioned the post.

"Now, 35 years later I've been lucky enough to take a trip back there," he continued. "I couldn't be more grateful to the people of Gulin Gulin for welcoming us with such warmth and kindness. Much love and appreciation," he added.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth has also been in the news for his health. He is making sure to dish out fitness goals among his fans.

In an interview with Men's Health, Hemsworth revealed that he has made major lifestyle changes after learning about his high risk for getting Alzheimer's disease, Fox News reported.

"Now, I'm incorporating more solitude into my life," Hemsworth, 40, shared.

"I've always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I've really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation and making time for stillness," he added.

The Thor star is now incorporating more time for "mindfulness work". "I do a lot of meditation and breathwork, mostly during sauna and ice bath routines," he added.

"For me, my favourite mindfulness work comes from the immersion in physical activities that allow me to be fully present and force me out of me head and into my body, in particular surfing." ANI

ALSO READ: