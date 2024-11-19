Why is the Bollywood classic 'Karan Arjun' getting a re-release?

Bollywood classic Karan Arjun, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to re-release globally on November 22.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film is fondly remembered for its iconic storyline, unforgettable dialogues, and stellar performances.

Roshan explained why a re-release was needed. "I am feeling a bit nervous because this is like an experiment. Back then, the film worked because it was a wholesome entertainer with a story based on reincarnation—a mother believing her sons will return, and they do. I'm curious to see whether today's generation believes in such a story or not. If they like the film, it will mean that the generation hasn't changed. But if they don't enjoy it, it will indicate that times have indeed changed," he said.

Roshan also spoke about the challenges he faced while making Karan Arjun.

"This was a very difficult film for me because I had to convince the audience to believe in the story. A mother says her two sons will come back, and they do—showing how they are reborn, where they are born, how they meet, and how they find their mother. Convincing people was a tough journey for me as a director," he said.

The film's dialogues, like "Mere Karan Arjun aayenge" and "Bhaag Arjun bhaag", have become a part of popular culture, often used in memes.