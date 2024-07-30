Why is Shah Rukh Khan headed to the US?

She has reportedly even changed the tone of her voice for him
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is on his way to the US for emergency treatment.
ABP News Bureau reports that Khan will be in the US for corrective eye treatment after a procedure in Mumbai didn’t go as planned.
He reportedly had cataract surgery in Mumbai.
The Jawan actor is scheduled to go to Switzerland on August 7th or 8th, but there’s no news on whether this is a business, pleasure or medical trip.
Last year, Khan released a slew of movies including Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki. And while there are no releases planned for this year, he has signed up for a movie alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. They will be seen together in Sujoy Ghosh's action thriller, The King.
ALSO READ:
She has reportedly even changed the tone of her voice for him
What happens when AI enters the foodsphere? Pure magic
Notably, the property is in the same building where Shah Rukh and his wife, Gauri Khan, lived during their early days
Treat yourself to The Great Summer Escape Competition
40 percent of the film's shoot has been completed
Aggarwal presented his collection 'Antevorta' on Sunday
The 'rings' will appear at the beginning of the second season
Coughlan will portray Joy, a 'determined woman whose life is changed forever when she meets the doctor'