Why 'Indian' was made in two parts

Kamal Haasan's 1996 film Indian is returning with a much-awaited sequel, Indian 2. Director S Shankar opened up on why he decided to make the film in two parts.
During the trailer launch event of the film, Shankar explained that part one only revolves around one state while the second part takes you across the country.
He explained, "Our initial idea is to do only one part. After started filming and when I sat in the editing room, all the scenes from my point of view came out very well."
"If for the sake of just knowing you have to make it in one part if I compress the whole thing, the soul of every scene, the feel of every scene would have been lost. I can see there are two parts to that story. And each part has its own strength, and whole form, and engaging scenes, and a start, a body, and a climax, and a finish. So it evolved automatically in two parts," added the ace director.
Haasan said it is solely the filmmaker's choice to make two parts.
He said, "Many competent directors are waiting for the right producer to make one film. He got the opportunity to make two. Why not use it? That's what he must have thought. That's what I think."
Lyca Productions treated fans to a trailer on X, formerly Twitter.
Sharing the trailer video, makers captioned the post, "SENAPATHY is back in style! The much-awaited #Hindustani2 Trailer is OUT NOW, packed with breathtaking action and visuals that will keep you hooked."
Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Hassan as Veerasekaran Senapathy.
Indian 2 will be released on July 12, 2024, worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
