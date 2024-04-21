UAE

Why everyone told Kareena Kapoor not to marry Saif Ali Khan

The couple tied the knot in October 2012

By Agencies

Published: Sun 21 Apr 2024, 5:59 PM

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's marriage has been a subject of interest ever since they tied the knot in 2012. Despite their successful relationship, Kareena revealed in a 2020 interview with Filmfare the scepticism she faced about marrying Saif, especially at the peak of her career, reported Hindustan Times.

Recalling the initial reaction to their decision, Kareena shared, "Everyone was like, ‘Shaadi mat karna, warna career khatam ho jayega (Don't marry, your career will be over)’. I said, ‘Career hi khatam ho jayega na? Jaan toh nahi chali jayegi na (Only my career will end right, I won't die)?’"


She further elaborated on their journey, mentioning, "I started living in with Saif before I got married, not because I wanted to experiment or test. It was because we weren’t getting much time to spend with each other as we were shooting continuously. After that, it was a natural transition. He asked me to marry him and that was it."

Despite the warnings, Kareena emphasised her love for Saif, stating, "I love this man (Saif). If living with him means that producers don’t want to work with me, so be it." She also highlighted Saif's support and encouragement throughout their marriage.


Their marriage, which took place on October 16, 2012, marked a significant milestone for both of them. Saif was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif are proud parents to two sons – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

