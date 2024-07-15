E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Why Anant Ambani gifted watches worth Rs2 crore to SRK, Ranveer Singh and others

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a dazzling affair, attracting prominent figures from both Bollywood and Hollywood

By CT Desk

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM

Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 12:22 PM

Anant Ambani, son of billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, married Radhika Merchant in an opulent ceremony on July 12. Highlighting the lavish event, Anant gifted his groomsmen limited-edition Audemars Piguet luxury watches, each valued at over Rs2 crore (approximately Dh879,000). This grand gesture quickly gained attention, especially with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh among the groomsmen, who proudly displayed their watches in a viral video.

Watch the video here:


Details shared by the Instagram handle @theindianhorology describe the luxury watches as having a thickness of 9.5 mm and a 41 mm 18K pink gold case with a sapphire crystal back. The dial features pink gold with a Grande Tapisserie pattern, enhancing its exclusivity. The video capturing the groomsmen flaunting their extravagant timepieces has captivated the Internet.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a dazzling affair, attracting prominent figures from both Bollywood and Hollywood. The celebration combined glamour and tradition, with celebrities showcasing their best fashion, making the event a visual delight.


Bollywood royalty Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, led the star-studded guest list with their elegance. Salman Khan also attended, bringing his charismatic presence to the occasion.

Hollywood was well-represented with WWE superstar John Cena and media moguls Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian among the guests. Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, stunned in traditional attire, beautifully embodying Indian aesthetics.

The wedding was not just a union of Anant and Radhika but also a convergence of entertainment, fashion, and cultural heritage. It brought together some of the world's most influential people, making it a night to remember.

ALSO READ:



More news from Entertainment