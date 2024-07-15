Why Anant Ambani gifted watches worth Rs2 crore to SRK, Ranveer Singh and others

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM Last updated: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 12:22 PM

Anant Ambani, son of billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, married Radhika Merchant in an opulent ceremony on July 12. Highlighting the lavish event, Anant gifted his groomsmen limited-edition Audemars Piguet luxury watches, each valued at over Rs2 crore (approximately Dh879,000). This grand gesture quickly gained attention, especially with celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh among the groomsmen, who proudly displayed their watches in a viral video.

Watch the video here:

Details shared by the Instagram handle @theindianhorology describe the luxury watches as having a thickness of 9.5 mm and a 41 mm 18K pink gold case with a sapphire crystal back. The dial features pink gold with a Grande Tapisserie pattern, enhancing its exclusivity. The video capturing the groomsmen flaunting their extravagant timepieces has captivated the Internet.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a dazzling affair, attracting prominent figures from both Bollywood and Hollywood. The celebration combined glamour and tradition, with celebrities showcasing their best fashion, making the event a visual delight.

Bollywood royalty Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, led the star-studded guest list with their elegance. Salman Khan also attended, bringing his charismatic presence to the occasion.