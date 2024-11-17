When Vikrant Massey sold a phone to save the day in Goa

Actor Vikrant Massey recently shared how one of his trips to Goa had turned out. What started as a fun getaway ended with a life lesson in resourcefulness.

Speaking to Curly Tales, Vikrant recounted a memorable trip to Goa during his early days of earning. Traveling with friends on a modest budget of Rs5,000, the group’s frugal ways were put to the test. “We used to split all expenses back then,” Vikrant shared. “Like, if we bought a cold drink for Rs20, we’d split it Rs10 each. But by the last night of the trip, we had all run out of money.”

Faced with the daunting task of settling the hotel bill and buying return tickets to Mumbai, Vikrant made a bold decision. “I had a mobile phone, so I sold it to pay the bill and get tickets for all my friends,” he said, turning what could have been a disaster into a memory for a lifetime.

Currently, Vikrant Massey's latest film, The Sabarmati Report, is running in theatres. Known for his versatile performances in films like Chhapaak and Cargo and series like Mirzapur and Criminal Justice, Vikrant continues to impress audiences with his nuanced portrayals.