What's Manny Jacinto doing in 'Freakier Friday'?

Jamie Lee Curtis shared an interesting update on her upcoming comedy film Freakier Friday.
For the movie, Curtis is reuniting with Lindsay Lohan; while Cutis will play Tess Coleman, Lohan will play her daughter, Anna Coleman.
The actress announced that Manny Jacinto will play Lohan's on-screen husband in the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"Manny plays Lindsay's husband. But that's like as much as we can say," said Curtis, sharing that they are still in the middle of shooting. "Manny is lovely. So funny," Lohan added of her on-screen love interest.
Fans were thrilled to see Lohan and Murray's characters reunite 20 years after the original film when Disney announced Murray's return to play Jake in the sequel.
Lohan, Curtis, and Murray are not the only actors returning for the sequel. The cast will include original performers Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao, as well as newcomers Jacinto, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.
The sequel to Freaky Friday begins years after Tess and Anna exchanged bodies. Anna now has a child and a soon-to-be stepdaughter.
"As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice," the film synopsis reads.
The movie is expected to be released next year.
