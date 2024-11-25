Watch: Why Taylor Swift broke down during her show

It is an emotional moment for Taylor Swift as her Eras Tour is coming to an end. During her Toronto show, she received minutes-long standing ovation after performing Champagne Problems and this left her in tears on stage, reported People.

In a video shared by a fan social media, Swift can be heard telling her fans on stage, "Toronto, we're at the very end of this tour so you doing that, you have no idea how much it means to me and to my ..."

"This tour... I don't even know what I'm saying anymore. That was... uh, I'm just having a bit of a moment so..." Swift then paused, and wiped tears from her face as the audience clapped and cheered for her.

"It's not even the last show!" shared Swift, adding, "My band, my crew, all of my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this. And you've put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget."

"We've loved our time in Toronto, it's been so amazing," Swift added.

"I love you guys. Thanks so much for that," she concluded.

The 14-time Grammy winner performed an acoustic guitar mix of Sparks Fly and Message in a Bottle, followed by an acoustic piano mix of You're Losing Me and How Did It End?," according to People.