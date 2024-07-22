Watch: US influencer surprises homeless woman with her own apartment, video goes viral

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 12:48 PM

An influencer from the US is receiving widespread praise after posting a video in which he surprises a homeless woman with her own apartment. The woman, who had been living on the streets for ten years, was overwhelmed with shock and joy upon learning that the man had secured her a home.

The now-viral video was shared by Isahia Graza on Instagram. In the clip, he is seen sitting in his vehicle and greeting the woman, who responds cheerfully. He then asks her to come closer and open a gift. When she opens the bag and finds a key inside, he tells her, "I got you an apartment." The woman is moved to tears and repeatedly exclaims, "You're crazy." The video continues with Graza taking the woman to her new home, complete with a television, a bed, and other amenities.

Watch the video below:

"POV: Surprising a homeless lady with her first home in over 10 years! I learned so much from this day & the process of helping her. She is an amazing soul & I will never forget this beautiful moment. I'm posting this video in honour of the video surpassing 200 million views across social media. At the time, I didn't realise the amount of mental health issues & trauma someone goes through by living on the streets for 15-plus years. I'm glad I was able to make a little difference in her life at the time. Until next time," Graza wrote in the caption.