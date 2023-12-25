Watch: Superstar Salman Khan dances to his hits at brother Arbaaz Khan's wedding ceremony

Published: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 1:54 PM

Superstar Salman Khan, who attended the nikah ceremony of his brother-actor Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan on Sunday, grooved to his song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain.

Arbaaz married make-up artist Shura Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony on Sunday at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

Several videos and pictures from the ceremony have gone going viral on social media. One of the videos from Arbaaz and Shura Khan's wedding has surfaced on social media, which shows Salman Khan dancing at the wedding on his songs.

In a video shared by one of the fan clubs on Instagram, Salman can be seen shaking his leg to his song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from Dabangg. Arhaan Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Shura Khan were also seen dancing along with him.

Salman and other guests were also seen enjoying the song Dil Diya Gallan sung by singer Harshdeep Kaur at the wedding ceremony.

Salman Khan looked handsome in a grey Pathani suit.

Arbaaz took to Instagram and treated fans with the pictures with his wife.

Arbaaz wore a floral bandhgala with beige trousers while matching with his bride Shura, who wore a floral peach-coloured lehenga for the nikah ceremony.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!""

The wedding festivities kicked off on Sunday afternoon. Paps, who were stationed outside the residence, captured glimpses of the guests on their cameras.

While arriving at Arpita's house, Arbaaz and Shura, who came to the residence separately, were clicked.

Salman Khan with singer Harshdeep Kaur

Arbaaz's parents, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak, aka Salma Khan, were also captured arriving at Aripta's house.

Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Shura.

A day before his wedding, Arbaaz attended the Mumbai Police annual event, Umang, and on the red carpet, he was teased by paparazzi about the wedding.

Raveena, who attended the ceremony with her daughter Rasha, also congratulated the couple on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Raveena dropped a video of her dancing with Arbaaz from the sets of their upcoming film. The video also has a picture of Raveena with Shura.

A video showed Arbaaz walking the red carpet at the event and being asked by the photographers if reports of his marriage were true. He gestured at them to keep it quiet.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film Tiger 3.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of Tiger 3, Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of War and Pathaan.

However, Salman has still not announced his next project.

