Watch: Rashmika Mandanna grooves to 'Saami Saami' and 'Ranjithame' in Dubai

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 4:36 PM

Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna was in Dubai for the inauguration of Kalyan Jewellers’ showroom at Al Barsha. The actress is the brand ambassador of the Indian jewellery chain.

Now, a video of Rashmika grooving to Saami Saami from her superhit film Pushpa: The Rise has surfaced online. The clip opens to the 27-year-old actress performing the hook step on stage. In the background, we can hear the crowd cheering for her.

Rashmika also danced to the electrifying number Ranjithame from her film Varisu. The 2022 release featured Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

In the video, Rashmika’s flawless execution of steps left the audience impressed.

For the evening, Rashmika wore a saree with mirror work. The traditional jewellery that added an extra oomph factor to her look.

The actress has also shared some pictures from her time in Dubai on Instagram.

Speaking at the event, Rashmika said, “I am delighted to be part of the Kalyan Jewellers launch celebrations in Dubai today. This new showroom stands as a testament to the brand's unwavering dedication to provide best-in-class shopping experience to its patrons in the region.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will open to theatres on December 1. Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri are part of the film.

Last week, the makers of Animal sparked excitement among fans by unveiling the teaser. In the movie, Anil Kapoor plays Ranbir’s father, and Rashmika Mandanna takes on the role of his love interest. Her appearance in the teaser garnered significant attention from fans and quickly became a trending topic on social media.

Animal, initially, was slated to hit the theatres in August.

