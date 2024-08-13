Watch: Prince Harry's emotional moments at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding go viral

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 12:57 PM Last updated: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 1:18 PM

In a TikTok video that has received over 1.8 million views, Prince Harry's intense feelings from Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding are seen again.

The video, which was posted by @.bella.version, contrasts this emotional scene with another important event in Harry's life: his marriage to Meghan Markle in 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

In his 2023 memoir, Spare, he recalled, "As Meg came nearer and nearer, I was giving thanks for all my choices."

A montage of heartwarming moments between Harry and Kate from the time he was a working royal finishes the viral film. Now that Harry's breakdown at William's wedding has happened again, attention has returned to the emotions he claimed to be experiencing at the time and wrote extensively about in Spare.