Watch: Mukesh Ambani visits Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in hospital to celebrate their baby girl

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 1:48 PM

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on September 8, celebrated with heartfelt wishes from friends and fans alike. The couple chose HN Reliance Hospital in south Mumbai, owned by Mukesh and Nita Ambani, for the delivery.

The business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani, himself visited the new parents in the hospital, arriving in a vehicle under tight security.

The close bond between the Ambani family and the couple was evident during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities. Despite being pregnant, Deepika actively participated in the celebrations, while Ranveer was a lively presence, dancing on stage and enjoying the events alongside her.

