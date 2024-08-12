Watch: Karan Johar celebrates 18 years of 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'

Karan Johar (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 12:25 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 12:26 PM

Bollywood director Karan Johan celebrated the 18th anniversary of his movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (KANK), which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Taking to Instagram, Johar posted memorable behind-the-scenes moments from the film.

Sharing a video, he wrote, "KANK was the road that I need not have taken but it was the best decision I made to take it...till date! This film not only gave me the best of the times with my absolutely phenomenal cast that honestly, were more my family - but it also gave me the courage to tell stories that I put my conviction into about relationships that were messy but beautiful...just like life? Here's to 18 years of #KabhiAlvidaNaaKehna!."

As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Neha Dhupia wrote, "Oh my."

Abhishek Bachchan commented, "Best memories."