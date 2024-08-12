Watch: Karan Johar celebrates 18 years of 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'

The horror comedy is coming to UAE cinemas this month
Bollywood director Karan Johan celebrated the 18th anniversary of his movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (KANK), which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan.
Taking to Instagram, Johar posted memorable behind-the-scenes moments from the film.
Sharing a video, he wrote, "KANK was the road that I need not have taken but it was the best decision I made to take it...till date! This film not only gave me the best of the times with my absolutely phenomenal cast that honestly, were more my family - but it also gave me the courage to tell stories that I put my conviction into about relationships that were messy but beautiful...just like life? Here's to 18 years of #KabhiAlvidaNaaKehna!."
As soon as the post was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.
Neha Dhupia wrote, "Oh my."
Abhishek Bachchan commented, "Best memories."
Manish Malhotra posted, "A film before its times .. love KANK and all those wonderful memories of our long long New York shoot."
Directed by Johar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna movie revolves around Dev (played by Khan) and Maya (Mukerji) meeting in the middle of their respective failing marriages. They try to help each other to save their marriages but end up falling in love instead. However, it garnered mixed reviews and was considered a film that was ahead of its time.
ALSO READ:
The horror comedy is coming to UAE cinemas this month
Gwen did not reveal any more details about her injury
Red Hot Chili Peppers also expected to play
She was 93 years old
Disney's biennial D23 fan gathering was held on Friday
The award was presented to Curtis by filmmaker John Carpenter
The 33-year-old was arrested after fighting with one of his own security guards at a five-star hotel in Paris
The actor's face is given an instant sun-kissed glow by the blonde highlights