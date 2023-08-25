Watch: Heartwarming moment when Telugu superstar Allu Arjun won National Award for 'Pushpa: The Rise'

Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 11:35 AM Last updated: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 11:50 AM

Indian actor Allu Arjun won the prestigious National Award on Thursday — becoming the first-ever Telugu actor earn the recognition. He was honoured with the Best Actor award for his performance as the charismatic yet deadly Pushpa Raj in the film Pushpa: The Rise.

When Allu Arjun’s name flashed on the honour roll at the 69th National Awards, cheers and applause erupted and there were big hugs all around. Several glimpses of the moment have surfaced on the internet.

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy shared a picture of the heartwarming moment on Instagram Stories. In the photo, Arjun is seen sharing a warm hug with his director Sukumar.

“So proud of you,” she captioned the post.

A video of the euphoric celebration at Arjun's household has also surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the video, the actor looks emotional as he hugs Sukumar. We can also spot Arjun’s father, legendary producer Allu Aravind, celebrating the achievement with team Pushpa. We also get a glimpse of Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy and their son Ayaan.

“Allu Arjun celebrating his National Award win as Best Actor with Pushpa team Allu Arjun,” read the tweet.

This video was originally shared by the production house Mythri Movie Makers, which backed Pushpa. The text attached to it read, “Maverick director Sukumar and our producers Naveen Yerneni garu and Ravi Shankar garu shower their happiness and love on Icon Star Allu Arjun for becoming THE FIRST ACTOR FROM TFI to win the BEST ACTOR at the National Awards.”

Several videos of celebrations, from outside Arjun’s house also filled newsfeeds. In one of the clips, fans were seen bursting crackers.

The next clip captured the grand affair outside Arjun’s home:

In Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in December 2021, Arjun played the role of a daily-wage worker who eventually rises as the head of a syndicate. The film also featured Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a special appearance in the blockbuster track Oo Antava, which took the internet by storm.

The makers are currently working on Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna among others will reprise their roles in the second installment of the hit franchise. It is slated to release in 2024.

ALSO READ: