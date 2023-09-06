Watch: Emma Watson enjoys US Open quarter-final in company of Anna Wintour

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 3:05 PM

The US Open is fast approaching the most exciting phase of its 2023 edition. With two more quarter-finals on Wednesday and Thursday, the US Open will soon get its top four — the semi-finalists.

On Wednesday, twenty-year-old Ben Shelton faced fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the second match of the last eight. While excitement reached fever pitch on Wednesday, there was more for the crowd than just the game between Shelton and Tiafoe. Among the attendees was a certain actress who forms part of our core childhood memories. We are talking about none other than Harry Potter fame Emma Watson.

The Hollywood actress wasn't alone. By her side was one of the biggest names in the fashion world, Anna Wintour, the Editor-in-Chief of Vogue. Even as the match was underway, the cameras panned across to Watson and Wintour, who enjoyed the epic clash between Shelton and Tiafoe.

In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, the official account of the US Open said, “Emma Watson watching tennis is everything.” In the 20-second clip, the Beauty and the Beast actress looked stunning in a black top and off-white pants. The 33-year-old appeared to enjoy every bit of the exciting second quarter-final as she clapped and cheered along with the crowd. Her reaction to realising the camera was on her was even more adorable.

Meanwhile, Wintour opted for a fluorescent green floral dress for the event.

On social media, people reacted to the video with love for the actress. A fan wanted to know, “Whom was she supporting?! Gives the same Hermione vibes even after so many years!” Emma Watson played the iconic role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series.

"I couldn’t be more in love with you," wrote another person on X.

“Once upon a time, she [Emma Watson] was our crush,” read a comment.

Among other celebs spotted at the tournament in the last nine days also included Justin Bieber and former US President Barack Obama.

Coming back to the game, Ben Shelton defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of the US Open tournament. On Tuesday, Novak Djokovic made it to the US Open semi-finals for the thirteenth time in his career, beating American No 1 Taylor Fritz.

In the remaining two last-eight matches, world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz will face number 12 Alexander Zverev. And in the fourth quarter-final, Andrey Rublev will square off Daniil Medvedev.

