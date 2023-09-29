Watch: Chris Hemsworth flies Emirates, shares video of daughter enjoying his film in first-class cabin

The actor shared an adorable family picture on Instagram Story
Hollywood's top star Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram to share a unique experience he had on an Emirates flight.
Putting up a video on the social media application, he said: "I swear it was her choice", as he shared a video of his daughter watching a film of his.
In the video, Hemsworth can be seen seated next to his daughter in the first class section of an Emirates flight. His daughter, is seen watching something intently on her in-flight entertainment system.
The actor pans to the screen and zooms in showing that it was his film that she had been watching. He then flips the camera and winks.
The star shared the video with the hashtag 'family loyalty'. Watch the adorable clip below:
Emirates spotted this hilarious video and dropped a witty comment on the actor's post. The airline said: "Chris Hemsworth it’s time to start planning the family superhero costumes. Wishing you and your family an amazing time on board!"
ALSO READ:
The actor shared an adorable family picture on Instagram Story
The Bollywood actor shared a fitness video of herself on Instagram
Big B started hosting the quiz show in 2000, and since then has been a constant part of the show except for one season
As we bid adieu to the year 2023, City Times unveils the Eccentric Epoch Awards, illuminating the year's most peculiar narratives
Police were accused of leaking confidential investigation details to the press, fanning malicious coverage, fuelling the spread of unverified content online
From contentious and scandalous divorces to amicable breakups, here is a list of famous people who decided to part ways in 2023
Andrey Rublev, a kind-hearted Russian tennis player, wants you to learn from Federer, Nadal and Djokovic
Why many gamers are opting for softer versions of video games and how they are different from the competitive variety