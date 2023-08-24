Watch: Britney Spears introduces new puppy amidst divorce drama with ex Sam Asghari

Movies, glamping, and fitness sessions - make the most of this weekend
After reports emerged that Britney Spears had given her Doberman named Porsha to her ex-husband Sam Asghari amidst their tumultuous divorce proceedings, the pop icon took to Instagram to introduce her new puppy.
In the post, Britney can be seen playing with a fluffy white puppy on a white bed comforter, attempting to give it a baby pacifier while cuddling and playing. The adorable furball was also seen playfully frolicking around Britney's feet on a plush rug. The background featured the soothing track J'envoie Valser by French singer Zazie as Britney bonded with the newest addition to her pet family.
Although Britney's face wasn't fully visible in the video, it was evident that she was the one behind the heartwarming clips. In the caption, the singer humorously introduced the puppy, named Snow, as the latest member of their family, saying, "it's her world and we just live in it."
This social media post, shared on August 23, follows closely after TMZ's report that Britney and Sam had agreed to share custody of their dogs as part of their divorce settlement. Britney retained custody of her Yorkie Hannah, Australian Shepherd Sawyer, and two other smaller dogs, while Sam took care of Porsha. According to TMZ, both parties were content with the agreement regarding the dogs' custody.
Sam had previously disclosed that he had gifted the sleek brown and black dog to Britney for her protection as a surprise in 2021. He described Porsha as a loving and beautiful dog, chosen for her protective nature.
Interestingly, on August 21, Sam was spotted walking Porsha in Los Angeles without his wedding ring, raising speculation about the status of his and Britney's relationship following their June 2022 wedding.
