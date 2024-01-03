Watch: Aamir Khan’s daughter gets married, groom jogs to the venue in shorts and vest

The Bollywood actor shared a fitness video of herself on Instagram
Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, exchanged vows with her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday. The couple formalised their commitment through a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai. However, the highlight of the event was the groom, Nupur, who arrived at the wedding venue, showcasing his athletic prowess as a fitness coach.
Social media is abuzz with viral videos capturing the this unconventional celebration, where the groom can be seen dancing and playing the dhol.
Ira Khan and Nupur got engaged in November 2022, after dating for quite some time, with the presence of Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, and Kiran Rao at the ceremony.
