Watch: A video of Virat Kohli lookalike wearing RCB cap is going viral

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 12:46 PM

A nonviolent demonstration by students opposing Bangladesh's government job quota system has recently descended into violence. Images of the political unrest have been extensively disseminated on social media, reaching masses all across.

Amid the disturbance, a video of a doppelganger of star cricketer Virat Kohli has gone viral.

The video, which is being incorrectly attributed to Virat Kohli was uploaded on X with an inaccurate caption.

🚨King Kohli joins the victory celebration at the streets of Chattogram, #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/zxl5opkbEq — Zeyy (@zeyroxxie) August 5, 2024

The Virat Kohli lookalike can be seen in the video yelling chants while sitting on other protesters' shoulders. The lookalike is also sporting a cap with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) logo on it.