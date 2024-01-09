Vivek Oberoi pens congratulatory note for father after 'Animal' success

Published: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 5:34 PM Last updated: Tue 9 Jan 2024, 5:35 PM

Actor Vivek Oberoi on Monday penned a congratulatory note for his father and actor Suresh Oberoi and the entire team of Animal on the success at the box office.

Taking to Instagram, Vivek shared a series of pictures featuring himself and his father along with a lengthy note.

The note read, "To the man who held my hand and walked side by side with me on all my victories, my hero off screen and on screen, congratulations on the blockbuster success of #Animal. There is nothing more rewarding than having the title of your no.1 fan and walking by your side on your victories. To many more like this!"

He expressed gratitude towards the director and lauded praises on other cast members.

Vivek added, "A special thanks to @sandeepreddy.vanga for the love and respect towards my father, you are a rockstar! And of course #RanbirKapoor, slaying it as always... literally this time haha.. not only are you one of the most talented actors Indian cinema has ever seen, but you are so humble , kind and one of the most amazing human beings I'm so proud to call my friend. @iambobbydeol , "Lord Bobby" is absolutely mind blowing and the cherry on the cake .. @anilskapoor sir you're a legend! and (add all other names like Tripti/Rashmika/tseries) together you all have woven magic on screen that leaves the audience mesmerised and wanting for more."

