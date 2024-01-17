Visit these islands on your next outing in the UAE

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 5:19 PM

Zaya Nurai Island

Nestled in Abu Dhabi, this unique tourist destination promises visitors an extraordinary experience characterised by its captivating turquoise waters, soft white sand, and exceptional architectural marvels. Positioned as an ideal escape for those seeking tranquillity, the site offers breathtaking views of the expansive Arabian Gulf. Beyond its natural allure, this destination encompasses a luxurious resort comprising 32 villas, enhancing the visitor's experience with opulent accommodations.

Sir Abu Nu'Ayr Island

Sir Abu Nu'Ayr Island holds a significant historical legacy as one of the region's oldest islands, recognised among early fishermen as "Sir al-Qawasim." The island has unveiled its rich past through archaeological excavations, showcasing remnants dating back to 3500 BC, marking the historical significance of the Iron Age. Beyond its archaeological value, the island served as a pivotal centre for various activities. It functioned as a hub for camping and accommodation, particularly for pearl-hunting divers, who sought refuge and respite from the sea storms.

Al Noor Island

Al Noor Island, situated in Sharjah, is a captivating haven renowned for its incredible natural ambience. This lush oasis boasts over 70,000 trees and plants, creating a botanical paradise that captivates visitors with its diverse greenery. The island's allure extends beyond its botanical richness, featuring fine art sculptures that seamlessly blend with the natural landscape. One of its distinctive attractions is the Butterfly House, a sanctuary hosting more than 20 species of butterflies, offering a unique and enchanting experience for nature enthusiasts. Al Noor Island is not only a retreat for flora and fauna but also a hub for recreational pursuits.

Al Siniyah Islands

The Al Siniyah Islands, situated in Umm Al Quwain, stand as a captivating nature reserve, boasting a rich ecosystem that serves as a habitat for numerous bird and animal species. Embracing a diverse natural landscape, the islands are adorned with an array of indigenous plants and various trees, contributing to the ecological significance of this serene location. Beyond its ecological importance, the Al Siniyah Islands hold archaeological value, adorned with monuments, particularly tombs, that speak to the historical richness of the region. This combination of natural beauty and archaeological treasures renders the islands an ideal destination for both nature enthusiasts and adventurers.

Shark Island

Shark Island, nestled off the southeast coast of Khorfakkan in Sharjah, emerges as a mesmerizing underwater haven, offering a spectacular experience for enthusiasts of snorkeling, scuba diving, and swimming. With a maximum depth of 16 meters, the island invites adventurers to explore its vibrant underwater ecosystem. The surrounding waters are adorned with anemones, creating a colorful backdrop to the diverse marine life that inhabits the area. Among the inhabitants are stingrays, mackerel, and blackfin sharks, adding an element of excitement and wonder to the underwater exploration. Beyond its aquatic allure, Shark Island features a serene beach, providing a picturesque setting for tourists to relax and appreciate the coastal beauty.

Delma Island

Delma Island, nestled in Abu Dhabi, stands as a testament to the rich historical tapestry of the UAE, being one of the oldest known permanent human settlements in the region. This island carries the echoes of ancient civilisations, harbouring some of the oldest traces of palm tree cultivation, showcasing the deep-rooted connection between its inhabitants and the land. Delma Island, with its historical treasures and cultural importance, beckons tourists and history enthusiasts alike to explore its storied past and appreciate the enduring legacy of human settlement in this captivating corner of Abu Dhabi.

