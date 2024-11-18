Vishal Mishra is coming to the UAE

Pehla Pyaar singer Vishal Mishra is making is Dubai debut at the Coca-Cola Arena on November 22. The award-winning playback singer and composer, who shot into the spotlight with his song Kaise Hua, from the movie Kabir Singh, said: “Performing in Dubai is always like a dream, and I am thrilled to finally connect with my fans here at the Coca-Cola Arena. Music has the power to unite people, and I can’t wait to share this unforgettable experience with everyone. I promise it will be a night filled with love, energy, and pure magic.”

So what’s on the track list? There are chartbusters like Pehle Bhi Main from the movie Animal, Oscar-award winning Nacho Nacho from RRR and fan favourites such as Zihal-e-miskin, Aaj Bhi and Manjha.

Mishra was initially better known as a composer than a singer in the Indian music industry, but he tells Rolling Stone India in an interview that he'd prefer to not be labelled. "My first love will always be creating music because my voice is a tool that I use to express it. So they are interconnected in a way. I think I would love to be known as a musician rather than one category of the job like I shouldn’t be known just as a music director or a composer or a singer. I have a problem with that, because I feel we describe a musician too much. It should just be a musician, I guess," he says.

Tickets to the show start from Dh299 and are available at Platinumlist.com