Vicky Kaushal to portray Chiranjeevi Parashurama in Dinesh Vijan's 'Mahavatar'

Film producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik are working on Mahavatar, which will feature Vicky Kaushal playing legendary warrior sage Chiranjeevi Parashurama.

The film, which draws inspiration from Indian mythology, is slated for release in cinemas on Christmas 2026.

Following the immense success of their previous collaboration Stree 2, Vijan and Kaushik have teamed up once more for a highly anticipated project that delves into the ancient mythology of India.

Mahavatar will bring to life the story of Chiranjeevi Parashurama, one of the seven immortal figures in Hindu lore. The announcement of Mahavatar comes on the heels of Kaushal's success in films like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and his upcoming project Chhaava, based on the life of Maratha King Sambhaji Maharaj.

The first look for Mahavatar was released on November 13, with a striking poster that showcases Kaushal in character.