Veteran Malayalam playback singer P Jayachandran dies at 80

Veteran Malayalam playback singer P Jayachandran passed away at the age of 80 on Thursday, as per local media outlets.
The artist was undergoing treatment for cancer, as per some reports.
He passed away at a hospital in Kerala's Thrissur. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.
Jayachandran won the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer in 1986 and also received the Kerala State Film Award five times. He was also honoured with the J. C. Daniel Award in 2020 for his contributions to Malayalam cinema.
Apart from singing, the artist has also played some roles in films.
