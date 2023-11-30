UAE

Veteran Malayalam actress R Subbalakshmi passes away

She was the first woman composer of All India Radio from South India

Web Desk
Photo: IMDb
Photo: IMDb

Published: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 9:25 PM

Last updated: Thu 30 Nov 2023, 10:22 PM

Veteran Malayalam actress and R Subbalakshmi passed away on Thursday. She was 87.

R Subbalakshmi, also an acclaimed Carnatic musician and composer, was known for her roles as a grandmother in many Malayalam movies.

She acted in over 75 films in various languages — Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telegu, English, Sanskrit and Hindi.

R Subbalakshami is best known for her roles in Malayalam films — Kalyanaraman (2002), Pandippada (2005) and Nandanam (2002).

R Subbalakshami was also the first woman composer of All India Radio from South India. She was also a playback singer and dubbing artist and her daughter Thara Kalyan is a well known actress and classical dancer.

Web Desk

