Venice Film Festival: Lady Gaga, Daniel Craig and Brad Pitt to attend

US actress-singer Lady Gaga (Photo by AFP)

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 11:46 AM Last updated: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 11:47 AM

Stars from Angelina Jolie to George Clooney will gather this week at the Venice Film Festival, bringing a high dose of Hollywood pizazz back to the watery city's sandy Lido.

With 21 films vying for the top Golden Lion prize, the 81st edition of the prestigious festival kicks off Wednesday, with Lady Gaga, Daniel Craig and Brad Pitt expected on the red carpet during the 10-day affair.

The dazzle is welcome after Hollywood strikes last year kept most studio films and their A-listers away from the world's longest-running festival, known as "La Mostra".

In the spotlight, but out of competition, is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long anticipated sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 cult classic that opens the festival Wednesday, with Michael Keaton, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder reprising their original roles.

High-profile contenders in the main competition include Todd Phillips' Joker: Folie a Deux, the sequel to the US director's 2019 Venice-winning film that sees Joaquin Phoenix paired with Lady Gaga, and Queer from Italy's Luca Guadagnino starring Craig, based on the William Burroughs novel set in 1940s Mexico City.

Jolie headlines Maria, a Maria Callas biopic from Chile's Pablo Larrain who returns to Venice following his Diana drama Spencer in 2021, while Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas star in the thriller Babygirl from Dutch director Halina Reijn.

To keep the drama on the screen -- and avoid it behind-the-scenes -- Maria will premiere on the festival's first full day Thursday, while Wolfs starring Pitt will screen out of competition on Sunday.

Joining Pitt in the Apple TV+ film from Spider-Man director Jon Watts is Clooney, with the actors playing rival professional fixers in the action comedy.

The main competition also includes the first full-length film in English for Venice regular, Spain's Pedro Almodovar -- The Room Next Door with Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore -- while The Order from Australian director Justin Kurzel sees Jude Law playing an FBI agent investigating a terror ring in the Pacific Northwest.

Wednesday's opening night will feature the introduction of the international jury led by its president, French actress Isabelle Huppert, and the awarding of an honourary Golden Lion for lifetime achievement to Alien star, US actress Sigourney Weaver.