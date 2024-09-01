E-Paper

Venice Film Festival: From Cate Blanchett to Jenna Ortega, here's a look at the stars on the red carpet

The film festival is on until September 7 at the Lido di Venezia

By CT Desk

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 12:30 PM

Last updated: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 12:31 PM

The 81st edition of the world's oldest film festival, the Venice Film Festival, has been awash with stars this year. Celebrities spotted on the red carpet include Cate Blanchett and Jenna Ortega.

This year's festival is taking place at the Lido di Venezia and runs until September 7. Here's a snapshot of the looks that have charmed on the red carpet so far:


Actress Cate Blanchett attends the red carpet of the series 'Disclaimer' during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on August 30, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
Actress Cate Blanchett attends the red carpet of the series 'Disclaimer' during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on August 30, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
US actress Angelina Jolie attends the red carpet of the movie 'Maria' during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on August 29, 2024 (Photo by AFP)
US actress Angelina Jolie attends the red carpet of the movie 'Maria' during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on August 29, 2024 (Photo by AFP)
Actor Nicholas Caradoc Hoult attends the red carpet of the movie 'The Order' during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on August 31, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
Actor Nicholas Caradoc Hoult attends the red carpet of the movie 'The Order' during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on August 31, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie 'Babygirl', at the 81st Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, August 30, 2024. (Photo by Reuters)
Nicole Kidman poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie 'Babygirl', at the 81st Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, August 30, 2024. (Photo by Reuters)
US actress Jenna Ortega (L) and US actress Winona Ryder attend the red carpet of the opening film 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on August 28, 2024 (Photo by AFP)
US actress Jenna Ortega (L) and US actress Winona Ryder attend the red carpet of the opening film 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on August 28, 2024 (Photo by AFP)
Actor Taylor Russell poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie 'Maria', at the 81st Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, on August 29, 2024 (Photo by Reuters)
Actor Taylor Russell poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie 'Maria', at the 81st Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, on August 29, 2024 (Photo by Reuters)

