Varun Dhawan slams paparazzi for 'pointing cameras' at grieving people

Actor Varun Dhawan slammed paparazzi for pointing cameras at grieving people following the death of Malaika Arora's father Anil, saying this is insensitive.
Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Varun expressed his displeasure and frustration as he wrote, "It is the most insensitive thing to point cameras in the face of people who are grieving please."
"Please consider what you are doing and how it affects those in mourning. I understand it's your job, but remember that people might not be comfortable with this," he added. Varun also included the hashtag #humanity in his post.
Earlier in the day, Mumbai police had said that the death of Malaika's father looks like a suicide, and all angles in the case are being investigated.
DCP Crime Branch, Raj Tilak Roshan, informed the media that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. He added that the teams of police and forensics are carrying out the investigation.
Malaika Arora was not at home when her father passed away. The actor-model was reportedly in Pune and rushed back to Mumbai after learning about the incident.
