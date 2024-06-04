Varun Dhawan introduces ‘Baby Dhawan’ to the world

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 2:28 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 2:29 PM

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their daughter on Monday.

Dhawan announced the news of his first child on Instagram on Tuesday morning along with a video.

The clip featured an illustration of the couple’s dog, Joey, who was seen holding a placard that read 'Welcome Lil sis'. The video post also read, "Baby Dhawan, Proud parents Natasha and Varun, Proud Family - 'Dalals and Dhawans'.

In the caption, Dhawan wrote, "Our Baby Girl Is Here," and added, “Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby (sic)."

Soon the couple were inundated with congratulations from fans and well-wishers.

"The best news (red heart emojis) Congratulations to you both," actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented.

"Congratulations...wohoo," actor Priyanka Chopra wrote.

"Congratss," actor Parineeti Chopra wrote.