Varun Dhawan arrives at Mumbai airport sporting new look

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Border 2, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday with a fresh look.

The Bhediya actor wore blue jeans, which he paired with a white T-shirt and a black leather jacket. The actor, who rocked a moustache and light stubble, completed the look with a cool pair of sunglasses.

Dhawan is one of the newest additions to the star-studded cast of Border 2, which also features Sunny Deol reprising his role, along with Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The original film, helmed by JP Dutta, was a landmark in Indian cinema, depicting the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and introduced audiences to unforgettable characters like Suniel Shetty's portrayal of BSF officer Bhairav Singh.

Besides Border 2, Dhawan has a busy year ahead. The actor is set to star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the movie is slated to hit theatres on April 18.