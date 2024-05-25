E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

US rapper Nicki Minaj held by police at Amsterdam airport

Dutch military police confirmed a 41-year-old American woman had been held for possession of soft drugs on Saturday

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sat 25 May 2024, 10:48 PM

American rapper Nicki Minaj said she was held at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on Saturday on allegation of possession of soft drugs.

Minaj, 41, was detained hours before she was due to perform a concert in Manchester, England.


The singer posted a video on social media platform X in which she seemed to be told by a Schiphol employee that police wanted to "search all her luggage".

Dutch military police confirmed a 41-year-old American woman had been held for possession of soft drugs on Saturday, adding it was prohibited to take such substances out of the Netherlands.


Police did not confirm the suspect's name, but said she was still in custody pending an investigation.

The former 'American Idol' judge played a show in Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on Thursday and is due to return there for another show on June 2.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment