UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi: All you need to know about 'Topuria vs Holloway'

UFC fever has officially begun in Abu Dhabi. If you're in the capital city this week, there are chances you could run into some of the best fighters and their team members at key locations.

The highly anticipated UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway featherweight title fight is set to electrify fans worldwide, with UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria defending his belt against the no. 2-ranked Max Holloway on October 26 at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena.

Max Holloway

From October 21-27, Yas Mall and Yas Bay will transform into UFC hubs with fan zones, athlete meet and greets, and interactive experiences, providing the ultimate destination for UFC enthusiasts. These fan experiences, running October 23-27, will be free and open to the public, offering exclusive access to UFC exhibits and activities designed to immerse attendees in the world of mixed martial arts.

Key Highlights Leading to Fight Night

October 23: UFC Open Workouts (5pm – 7.15pm)

Fans can witness UFC athletes showcase their technical prowess during the Open Workouts at Yas Mall. This unique event allows fans to get up close and personal with their favourite fighters, seeing firsthand how champions like Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway prepare for their Octagon battles. The workouts not only demonstrate the elite athleticism of UFC fighters but also provide insight into their mindset just days before the main event.

Georgian-Spanish Ilia Topuria

Participants

Ilia Topuria – UFC featherweight champion

Max Holloway – No.2 UFC featherweight

Robert Whittaker – No.3 UFC middleweight

Khamzat Chimaev – No.12 UFC middleweight

Shara Magomedov – UFC middleweight

October 24: UFC 308 Press Conference

Robert Whittaker

The following day, the excitement builds with the UFC 308 Press Conference at Etihad Arena. This event offers fans a rare opportunity to hear directly from the headliners and other top contenders as they discuss their upcoming matchups, strategies, and expectations. Press conferences often set the tone for fight night, creating narratives and adding to the anticipation with potential verbal sparring between the fighters. October 25: Ceremonial Weigh-ins As the fight draws near, the Ceremonial Weigh-ins on October 25 mark the final showdown before fighters enter the Octagon. Held at Etihad Arena, the weigh-ins allow fans to see the fighters step onto the scale and face off one last time, setting the stage for the battles that await inside the cage. These weigh-ins are an essential part of UFC fight week, heightening the tension before the bell rings on fight night. Russia's Khamzat Chimaev A Must-Attend Week for UFC Fans Whether you’re a die-hard UFC fan or a first-time attendee, you're in for a full slate of activities to dive into the world of combat sports. From interactive fan experiences to exclusive athlete encounters, this weeklong celebration is designed to engage and excite fans while showcasing the UFC’s top talents. With the highly anticipated Topuria vs. Holloway fight capping off the week, UFC 308 is poised to be one of the most thrilling events of the year, and Abu Dhabi is the perfect host for it. Mark your calendars for October 26, when the champions enter the Octagon for what promises to be an unforgettable featherweight title fight as well as exciting other cards. ALSO READ: 'Nothing can erase you guys': Palestinian UFC champion Belal Muhammad Meet Emirati designer Omar Al Gurg, the curator of a highlight event at Dubai Design Week