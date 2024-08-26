UAE: 8 back-to-school deals on shopping, food you don't want to miss

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 2:20 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 2:29 PM

The back-to-school season is here. It is a time of renewal and excitement as students return to classrooms, ready to embark on new academic adventures. Families prepare for the busy days ahead, balancing early morning routines with after-school activities, all while maintaining a healthy balance. Amidst the tiring schedule, here are some treats,, from shopping deals to culinary offers in the country, which you cannot miss out on.

Shopping deals

Al Ghurair Centre is celebrating the back-to-school season with a variety of deals across fashion, sportswear, eyewear, and accessories. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 75%, buy one get one free offers, and free gifts with purchases until September 1st. Notable deals include Nike offering 30-75% off, Sun and Sand Sports with 25-50% off, and Puma with 30-70% off. Fashion retailers like Giordano, Matalan, and LC Waikiki are also offering significant discounts. Lenskart is giving away free gifts with eyewear purchases, and Card Factory has a buy-three-get-two-free offer on cards and party supplies.

Win a free padel session

ASICS has launched its first-ever Back To School collection, featuring comfortable and durable shoes designed for growing kids. Highlighting its commitment to family, the campaign uses the children of ASICS employees as models. The collection includes footwear with ASICS’ GEL technology, offering superior shock absorption for active kids. Until August 31, purchasing two pairs from the collection earns a free voucher for a padel session at Danube Sports World. Additionally, ASICS stores offer free run and foot analysis. The collection is available at ASICS stores in Mirdiff City Center, Dubai Mall, and online, with prices starting from AED 175.

New sweet treats

Cinnabon UAE is launching new M&M’s & Cookie Crunch Kiddie Bons for the back-to-school season. Additionally, their limited-edition Caramel & Turtle Bons are now available in classic and mini sizes across all 45 UAE stores until September 30, making them a treat for everyone to enjoy.

Capture special moments

Fujifilm Instax offers a range of instant and digital cameras for the back-to-school season, perfect for capturing special moments. Products like the Instax Mini 99, Instax Mini Liplay, and Instax SQ40 are ideal for students, educators, and parents alike. The Instax Mini 12 Gift Box, available in the UAE starting at Dh479, includes a camera, film pack, protective case, and photo album. This user-friendly camera features automatic exposure, a selfie mirror, and a close-up lens, making it a fun tool for instantly printing credit-card-sized photos.

After school treats

Treat the kids after school with flavourful options from tashas Café Classics. Choose between a Mexican Quesadilla with spiced beef mince, cheddar, avocado, and baby spinach, or a gourmet Hot Dog with a chicken hot dog, veal bacon crumb, and ranch sauce, served with fries. For dessert, enjoy the Peppermint Tres Leche Cake, featuring caramel milk sponge, caramel mousse, and peppermint crisps. Whether it's a hearty snack or a sweet treat, tashas Café has something perfect.

Frozen snacks for toddlers