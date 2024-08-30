UAE: Vicky Kaushal to co-host IIFA Awards 2024 with Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar

Published: Fri 30 Aug 2024, 1:45 PM

Fan-favourite Vicky Kaushal is teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar to co-host the much-anticipated 24th Edition of the IIFA Awards in September at the iconic Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Fans worldwide are in for an extraordinary treat! Prepare for a visually stunning experience as Vicky Kaushal, co-host of the IIFA Awards 2024, takes over Yas Island with an electrifying performance featuring his signature 'Tauba Tauba' dance moves.

Expressing his excitement about co-hosting and performing at the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival, Vicky Kaushal shared, "IIFA has been a significant part of my journey, celebrating cinematic excellence and bringing together the brightest talents and visionaries in Indian cinema. Every time I step onto the IIFA stage, it feels like pure magic.

Returning to IIFA at the breathtaking Yas Island, Abu Dhabi—a place where entertainment knows no limits—is something I've been eagerly looking forward to. Once again, I'll aim to light up the stage with fresh energy and create unforgettable memories with the incredible IIFA family. The anticipation, the fans, and the celebration of cinema make it truly special. This year is poised to be one for the history books!"