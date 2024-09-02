UAE: Have iPhone 15 prices reduced amid upcoming release?

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 3:58 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 5:48 PM

We are just a week away from the official Apple event where the iPhone 16 is expected to be announced. The 'Glowtime' event, scheduled for September 9, will be streamed directly from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. For us in the UAE, the time to tune in is 9pm on Apple’s website, YouTube, or through Apple TV.

But as we get closer to iPhone 16 launch date, will the iPhone 15 price reduce? We take a look at the prices of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro on retailers like Amazon and Sharaf DG in the UAE, as well as the official Apple website.

The iPhone 15 Pro, 128GB, Natural Titanium is priced at Dh3,699 on Amazon. Sharaf DG, meanwhile, has listed the same phone for Dh3,649. On the Apple website, it is priced at Dh4,299.

The base model of the iPhone 15 lineup goes for Dh2,679 on Amazon, Dh2,899 on Sharaf DG, and Dh3,399 on the official Apple website.

The base prices on the official Apple website are the same as launch day prices, but the retailers are offering the iPhone 15 lineup at a discounted rate. This could mean there's a sale underway and if users want to get their hands on the iPhone 15, now is the best time.

Apple iPhone 16 lineup and more

The upcoming Apple event is set to spotlight the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series, expected to introduce four new models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The standard iPhone 16 and its Plus variant are likely to feature 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, and may inherit the A17 Pro chip from the iPhone 15 Pro, although some rumours hint at the introduction of a new A18 chip.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are rumoured to sport larger displays, potentially making them the biggest iPhones ever, and could be powered by the more advanced A18 Pro chip. All models are expected to come with iOS 18, a redesigned camera block, and up to seven colour options, including a possible new bronze finish that might replace the current blue option. Additionally, a new Capture Button for easier photo and video capturing, along with enhanced telephoto lenses and improved battery capacities, could be introduced.