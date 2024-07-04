UAE: All you need to know about influencer Khalid Al Ameri's rumoured fiancee

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21.
Khalid Al Ameri is one of the most loved social media stars of the UAE. While his recent post featuring two rings has inspired curiosity, with many netizens wondering who is it that Khalid has got engaged to, many people speculate it is Tamil actress Sunaina, who too posted a picture holding a man's hand. Here's all that you need to know about the Tamil film actress.
A South Indian actress, Sunaina reportedly made her debut with Telugu film Kumar vs Kumari in 2005, but rose to fame with her Tamil debut Kadhalil Vizhunthen (2008).
Sunaina's 2012 film Neerparavai was critically applauded and even got her a Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actress.
The actress, who has close to 1 million followers on Instagram, was last seen in the film Inspector Rishi that released on Amazon Prime.
Following Khalid's post, Sunaina too posted a picture holding a man's hand, which was liked by Khalid on Instagram. Neither couple has so far confirmed or denied the rumour.
Khalid was previously married to Salama Mohamed with whom he would routinely do content that went viral. Salama confirmed the separation in an interview recently.
Khalid is a Stanford graduate and has two sons with Salama, who is a beauty entrepreneur and founder of Peacefull. Their break-up sent shockwaves to their millions of followers on social media.
Recently, Salama opened up about her divorce with Khalid in a show and revealed that she got divorced on February 13. She went on to add that "sometimes divorce is merciful". She maintained that she has "an amazing relationship with her ex-husband". "I pray for him with love and happiness," she added.
Khalid has been visiting India frequently to create social media content and recently interviewed Malayalam film superstar Mammootty.
Lyrics have been penned by Siddhant Kaushal
Several make-up artists have dropped behind-the-scenes pictures showing the change
'Jackpot!' focuses on Katie (Awkwafina), a struggling actress who wins the lottery without realising that she's now got a target on her back
The cinematic rendition of
Movie stars Judy Greer in the lead role as Grace Bradley
The American actor and producer returns to play Lucy, Gru's wife, in the film, releasing on July 4 in UAE cinemas