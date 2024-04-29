UAE: Activities to experience this summer season

Published: Mon 29 Apr 2024, 6:18 PM

From skydiving and ice skating under the roof to engaging in digital art exhibits and adrenaline-pumping slides with stunning scenery, there's something in Dubai for all interests.

Ski Dubai

Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates in Al Barsha provides many fun activities in a snowy environment. You can interact with penguins, roll down hills in giant snowballs (zorbing), or ski down slopes. It's an enjoyable way to stay energetic and cool off. If you'd rather take it easy, you can watch films or just savour hot chocolate. Admission prices differ, and Ski Dubai is open every day with longer hours on weekends.

Game Over Escape Room:

Discover themed escape rooms based on famous stories such as Harry Potter, Alice in Wonderland, and horror genres. These 60-minute escape room challenges are ideal for groups of two to seven participants. Bring your friends together and try your problem-solving abilities in the cosiness of air-conditioned spaces. Prices begin at Dh175 for two participants. The escape rooms are accessible daily with longer hours on weekends. Head to Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah for this thrilling experience.

Deep Dive Dubai:

For a distinctive experience, check out Deep Dive Dubai. Plunge into a submerged metropolis 60 metres below the surface, holding 14 million litres of water, equipped with scuba gear. Investigate simulated deserted flats, a bookshop, a recreation space, and more underwater sights. If deep-sea diving isn't your preference, you can opt for shallow diving or snorkelling to stay closer to the surface. Prices commence at Dh400 for snorkelling, Dhs900 for shallow diving, Dh1100 for freediving, and Dhs1800 for scuba diving. Deep Dive Dubai is open every day from 9 am to 6 pm in Nad Al Sheba. Enjoy your water escapade.

Dubai Mall Ice Rink:

Ice skating is often linked to the Christmas season, but in Dubai you can skate all year long at the ice rink in Dubai Mall. It's a fantastic way to escape the summer heat while improving your skating skills. After you're done skating, take a relaxing walk in the air-conditioned mall. Prices begin at Dh90, and the rink is open every day from 10am to midnight on weekends and 10am to 10pm on weekdays.

Indoor Skydiving:

During the summer, daredevils seeking excitement can try indoor skydiving at iFly. You will rise about 13 feet into a strong air current with an instructor, resulting in a thrilling drop. You also have the choice of a virtual reality experience that imitates a real skydive from an airplane. Prices begin at Dhs149. iFly is open Monday to Thursday 12pm - 9pm; Friday & Sunday, 12pm - 11pm. Located in City Centre Mirdif.

Glass Slide at Sky walk:

Positioned at an extraordinary 220 metres up in the sky, this exciting slide and walking tour provides stunning vistas of the city that will get your adrenaline rushing. The daring ones can lean over the edge (securely strapped in) to take the ultimate Instagram picture. If you like a more relaxed experience, you can try the glass slide for an equally thrilling but less intense activity. Prices begin at Dh90, and the attraction is available daily from 10am to 10pm. Go to the Address Sky View Hotel in Downtown Dubai to enjoy this pulse-quickening adventure.

Visit the Theatre of Digital Art:

Art lovers will be thrilled by the Theatre of Digital Art, an avant-garde 360-degree digital art space that provides an assortment of happenings and displays. Enjoy live jazz evenings, yoga classes, and compelling pieces by famous artists such as Monet and Banksy in this enveloping atmosphere. It's one of the city's most innovative sights, with ever-changing offerings to discover. Entry prices differ, and the place is accessible daily from 11am to 11pm. Drive to Souk Madinat Jumeirah in Umm Suqeim to lose yourself in this distinctive digital art encounter.

