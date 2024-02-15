Try this Warm Lentil Salad recipe at home

The story is a prequel to the popular 'The Wizard of Oz'
Warm Lentil Salad
INGREDIENTS
1 cup red lentil
Crispy onion
Handful of pomegranate
1 bunch coriander
1 sp tamrind or pomegranate molasses
1 tsp garlic powder
50 gm chopped parsley
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp white balsamic vinegar
1 pcs oven roasted beetroot
100 gm oven roasted butternut squash
METHOD
Bring a medium saucepan of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the lentils and cook just until tender.
DRESSING
Combine olive oil, garlic powder, lemon juice, pomegranate Molasses, chopped parsley and coriander leaf, white balsamic vinegar.
ASSEMBLY
Top the salad with crispy onion, chopped parsley, coriander leaf, pomegranate seeds, small segments of butternut squash and beetroot, drizzle the dressing.
Recipe courtesy Vidisha Bathwal, Founder of Paprika Gourmet
