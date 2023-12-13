Try these recipes for festive season

Published: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 2:23 PM Last updated: Wed 13 Dec 2023, 2:24 PM

Marry Me Chicken by Naz Deravian

Yield: 4 servings

Total time: 1 hour

Naz Deravian’s adaptation, from TikTok, of this dish of boneless chicken breasts, sun-dried tomatoes and heavy cream is so good it’s rumoured to inspire marriage proposals. Serve it over rice, pasta or a pool of polenta.

INGREDIENTS

3 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts, or 6 chicken cutlets (about 2 1/4 pounds total), patted dry

Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and black pepper

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

Red-pepper flakes, to taste

1 cup low-sodium chicken stock

1/2 to 3/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup (1 1/2 ounces) grated Parmesan

1/3 cup (2.4 ounces/67 grams) sliced sun-dried tomatoes, packed in oil

Fresh basil, for serving

PREPARATION

1. If using chicken breasts, start from the thickest end and slice each chicken breast in half horizontally so you end up with a total of 6 cutlets (see Tip). Season both sides of the chicken cutlets well with salt and pepper.

2. Scatter the flour on a large plate and coat the cutlets, shaking off the excess. Transfer the cutlets to a sheet pan or large plate in a single layer.

3. Heat the oil in a large pan over medium-high. Once hot, reduce the heat to medium and add the butter. As soon as it melts, add the cutlets and cook until golden on one side, about 5 minutes. Flip the chicken and cook the other side until golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Do this in batches, if needed, adding more oil, if needed. Transfer the cutlets to a plate or sheet pan.

4. Reduce the heat to low, add the garlic and cook, stirring often, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the tomato paste, stirring until the colour deepens, about 2 minutes. Add the oregano and red-pepper flakes, to taste. Increase the heat to medium, add the stock and bring to a simmer, scraping up any bits from the bottom of the pan, until the liquid is reduced by half, about 5 minutes.

5. Add 1/2 cup of the cream and warm through, stirring, until it thickens slightly, about 3 minutes. Watch the cream closely, reducing the heat if necessary, to maintain a gentle simmer. Stir in the Parmesan and the sun-dried tomatoes. Add more cream, if you like, and season the sauce. Place the chicken back in the pan to warm through, about 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and scatter basil on top.

TIP: To make it easier to slice into cutlets, place the chicken breasts in the freezer for 20 minutes.

Magnolia Bakery’s Banana Pudding, adapted by Priya Krishna

Instant vanilla pudding mix is the not-so-secret secret ingredient in this light and airy dessert adapted from Magnolia Bakery, the cherished West Village spot renowned for its pastel buttercream-topped cupcakes.

Yield: 12 to 16 servings

Total time: 30 minutes, plus at least 5 hours’ chilling

INGREDIENTS

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1 1/2 cups ice-cold water

1 (3.4-ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix

3 cups cold heavy cream

1 (11-ounce) box vanilla wafer cookies (such as Nilla)

4 to 5 ripe bananas, sliced

PREPARATION

1. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the condensed milk and water on low speed until blended, then increase the speed to medium and whisk until well combined, about 1 minute. Add the instant pudding mix and beat until there are no lumps and the mixture is smooth, about 2 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl, cover and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour or overnight.

2. Using the stand mixer with the whisk attachment, whip the heavy cream on medium speed for about 1 minute, until the cream starts to thicken, then increase the speed to medium-high and whip until stiff peaks form. Be careful not to overwhip.

3. With the mixer running on low speed, add the pudding mixture a spoonful at a time. Mix until well blended and no streaks of pudding remain.

4. To assemble, set aside 4 to 5 cookies, whole or crumbled, for garnish. In a 4- to 5-quart trifle bowl or a wide glass bowl (or in 12 8-ounce bowls or ramekins), spread one-quarter of the pudding over the bottom and layer with one-third of the cookies and one-third of the sliced bananas (enough to cover the layer). Repeat the layering twice more. End with a final layer of pudding.

5. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours. Cookies should be tender when poked with a knife. This dessert is best served within 12 hours of assembling. To serve, garnish the top with the reserved cookies or cookie crumbs.

Baked Lemon Pudding, adapted by David Tanis

It’s a universal truth that everyone loves a lemon dessert, and this easy baked lemon pudding adapted from the Irish pastry chef JR Ryall is no exception. The lush batter bakes into two distinct layers — pillowy on top and silky on the bottom — making you look like a kitchen magician.

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Total time: 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon/15 grams unsalted butter, softened

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons/225 grams granulated sugar

3 large eggs, yolks and whites separated

3 tablespoons/30 grams all-purpose flour

2 large lemons, grated and juiced (about 2 tablespoons zest and 6 tablespoons juice)

1 cup/250 ml whole milk

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Softly whipped cream, for serving

PREPARATION

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees and set a rack in the middle of the oven.

2. Place butter in a medium mixing bowl. Gradually add sugar as you mash the mixture with a wooden spoon until it looks like damp sand.

3. Mix egg yolks into sugar mixture, then beat in the flour. Add lemon zest and juice, then whisk in the milk.

4. In a separate clean large bowl, beat egg whites to stiff peaks. Fold whites by hand gently into batter.

5. Pour mixture into a 5-cup ceramic or glass baking dish (or Pyrex pie plate). Bake in the middle of the oven for about 40 minutes, or until mixture is just set and top is golden brown. (Alternatively, bake in individual ramekins or custard cups for about 20 minutes.)

6. Serve warm, dusted with powdered sugar, with softly whipped cream alongside.

