Travis Kelce to address rumoured romance with Taylor Swift on his podcast

Advice to UAE kids: Want to play tennis? First try to be kind, says Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev
Andrey Rublev, a kind-hearted Russian tennis player, wants you to learn from Federer, Nadal and Djokovic
NFL star Travis Kelce is set to break his silence on his rumoured romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift. In a teaser for his podcast, New Heights, co-hosted with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, gets candid about his love life.
The clip begins with Jason broaching the subject, saying, "We've been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life. Now, we've gotta talk about it." Travis, acknowledging the public scrutiny, replies with a laugh, "Yeah, my personal life that's not so personal. I did this to myself, Jason. I know this."
The conversation takes a playful turn as Jason jokingly asks, "Well Trav, how's it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?" This light-hearted approach highlights the whirlwind attention Kelce has received since his romance with Swift became public.
Swift recently showed her support for Travis during a Chiefs game, and this gesture reportedly led to a 400 per cent surge in sales of Kelce's No. 87 jersey. After the game, the rumoured couple was spotted exiting the venue together and enjoying a night of celebration at a trendy Kansas City restaurant.
Their budding romance was sparked when Travis invited Taylor to one of his games after being impressed by her stadium concert during her Eras Tour. Now, fans await the full podcast episode to hear more about their relationship from Travis himself.
