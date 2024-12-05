Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan's thriller 'Identity' out in January

Actor Tovino Thomas' film Identity will be released in theatres in January 2025.

On Wednesday, the makers shared the release update of the film, which also features Vinay Rai. They also unveiled the film's teaser.

The visually captivating teaser of the film, rich with suspenseful dialogues and scenes, hints at a story centred on investigation.

Identity marks the first collaboration between Trisha and Thomas. Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi plays another pivotal role, with Aju Varghese, Shammi Thilakan, Arjun Radhakrishnan, and Vishak Nair also featuring in key roles.

Directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, who previously collaborated with Thomas on Forensic, this film is produced under the banners of Ragam Movies by Raju Malliath and Confident Group by Dr. Roy C.J.