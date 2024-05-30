Top things to do in the UAE from May 31 to June 2

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 2:23 PM Last updated: Thu 30 May 2024, 2:24 PM

Discover exciting activities for the weekend ahead. Whether you're craving culinary adventures, leisurely strolls, or just want to watch the Champions League finals, there's something for everyone.

Watch the UEFA Champions League Finals

Real Madrid World at Dubai Parks and Resorts will host a live screening of the Champions League Finals on June 1 featuring Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund. The event starts at 9pm with DJ Tala Samman performing, followed by pre-match content and the game at 11pm. Guests can enjoy food and beverages at Hala Madrid Restaurant and participate in a competition to win a Real Madrid jersey. A staycation package at Lapita Hotel is also available. Tickets can be booked at Dubai Parks and Resorts or Platinumlist, with updates on Real Madrid World’s website and social media.

Live music and brunch

Dubai's brunch scene is set for a soulful upgrade with Soul Brunch Live, launching June 1 at Papa Dubai, V Hotel Al Habtoor City. The event features internationally acclaimed Afrobeats band The Compozers and UK artist Rachel Foxx, combining live music with a delectable brunch menu. The Compozers, known for global performances and collaborations with stars like Davido and Asake, will headline the launch with their biggest hits and new tracks. Brunch runs from 4pm to 10pm with packages ranging from Dh295 to Dh650. For bookings, call 058 589 2771.

Film festival, workshops, and screenings

Paramount Hotel Dubai announces the grand finale of the "We Create Drama" Film Festival on Sunday, June 2. This event, in collaboration with Nikon Middle East and Africa, Grand Stores, Zhiyun, and Westford University, features workshops and public screenings of films by the top nine finalists. It promises a day of creativity and cinematic excellence. Held in the Screening Room at Paramount Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, the event runs from 1.30pm to 11pm. Attendance is free with registration. For details, call 04 246 6666.

Beach brunch party

BCH:CLB offers a vibrant beach brunch every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm at its indoor restaurant, featuring Palm Jumeirah views, live performances, and a resident DJ. Guests can enjoy Mediterranean flavours and fresh seafood stations. Brunch packages start from Dh375. Kick off your weekend with an indulgent culinary experience and lively entertainment.