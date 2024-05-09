Top things to do in the UAE from May 10-12

Published: Thu 9 May 2024, 5:14 PM

Relaxation at Seven

Looking for an uplifting and rejuvenating weekend in Dubai? Check out Seven, the ultimate wellness and relaxation destination. Since 2019, Seven in Al Quoz has revolutionised well-being with its one-of-a-kind 36,000-square-foot facility. Unlike conventional fitness centres, Seven provides a holistic experience encompassing fitness, unwinding, dining, beauty, and lifestyle under one roof. It's a lively hub where members can enjoy tailored workouts, varied classes, spa treatments, nutritious gourmet dining at The Dose by Silvena, beauty services, and hand-picked lifestyle goods at The Shop. Seven is more than just a gym; it's a lifestyle sanctuary promoting holistic wellness and community bonding in a dynamic atmosphere.

Breakfast at The Grazer

Begin your morning on a positive note with a tasty home-made breakfast at The Grazer. Using organic and wholesome ingredients, this all-you-can-eat breakfast menu has a wide selection of scrumptious choices such as French toast, eggs benedict, shakshuka, vegan pancakes, avocado toast, and more. Relax in the cosy indoor atmosphere or ample outdoor seating while indulging in a filling breakfast. Offered daily from 8am to 11:30am in Downtown, Dubai. The price changes depending on your order.

Dhaba Lane Mango Festival

Honour International Mother's Day at Dhaba Lane, a well-liked Punjabi eatery in Dubai, with an exclusive deal for all the wonderful mothers around. Surprise your mom or spouse with our popular mango makayio dessert, modelled after Lucknowi malaiyo, for only Dh12 (regularly Dh25) on May 12. Express your appreciation for the extraordinary women in your life with this delightful mango delicacy.

Punjab Grill Weekend brunch

Punjab Grill, a restaurant known for its Michelin honours, provides a splendid weekend brunch featuring a blend of kebabs, tikkas, and chaats. Savour an array of delicious grill options including malai chicken tikka, ajwaini fish tikka, and more. Indulge in main courses like dal makhani and flavourful biryani, with vegetarian choices offered. Treat yourself to delightful desserts such as mango cheesecake and paan ki rasmalai. Enjoy unlimited beverage at Dh245 per person. Offered Saturdays and Sundays from 12pm to 4pm in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The Lion Inside Show

Are you seeking an enchanting adventure this weekend in Dubai? Be sure not to miss 'The Lion Inside' performing live at Zabeel Theatre. Attend the UAE premiere of this uplifting production based on the popular book. Follow Mouse on his quest for self-realisation and self-assurance. Directed by Sarah Punshon and featuring spellbinding music by Eamonn O’Dwyer, it is a show that families and kids must see. Enjoy the magic of live entertainment and uncover your inner might at Zabeel Theatre this weekend. Tickets start at Dh135.

Mother’s Day at Stables

Commemorate Mother's Day at The Stables with a special promotion on Sunday, May 12, between 12pm and 3pm. Mothers can enjoy a complimentary Sunday roast and house beverage when joined by another paying adult. Children can participate in a special children's Sunday roast for Dh65. Don't overlook the arts and crafts station where children can make heart-warming mementoes for their mums. Savour a variety of meat and vegetable roast choices served with all the accompaniments. View live English Premier League matches during happy hour. Brush off your boots and hats for an unforgettable family get-together at The Stables.

Martin Garrix

On Saturday, May 11, Atlantis Live presents world-famous DJ Martin Garrix performing on the beach at Atlantis, The Palm. He will be playing against the breathtaking backdrop of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai's skyscrapers. You can expect to hear all his smash hits like Scared to Be Lonely with Dua Lipa and There for You featuring Troye Sivan, as well as captivating visual effects. Prepare yourself for a beach party you'll never forget.

Art Souk 2024

Local artists and potters will be displaying their works at the Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children from May 10 to May 12. This community event is being presented together with Sikka Art and Design and provides entertainment for the whole family. You can browse and buy handmade products; see live art demonstrations; take part in workshops; and listen to musical shows by new talents. This is an opportunity to engage with Dubai's lively arts scene, so don't miss out on the two-day showcase.

Pilolo

This weekend, visit KidZania located in Dubai Mall for a fun event hosted by Pilolo, an innovative kids' clothing brand. Take part in the week-long festivities which include interactive games, contests, and a fashion show aimed at sparking creativity and imagination in children between four and nine years of age. From Pilolo Iron-On Patches to the Lolo Eyes Competition, there are lots of enjoyable activities for kids to show their individuality and have a great time at KidZania.

