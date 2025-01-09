Top things to do in the UAE from January 10-12

The weekend is here, so is our guide to the best spots to check out around the UAE. Here's the list:

You can't miss this wellness retreat

The Longevity & Renewal Retreat at Rosewood Abu Dhabi offers a one-night wellness escape designed to rejuvenate the body and mind. Guests enjoy a luxurious stay with a complimentary nutritious breakfast, a 30-minute health & longevity consultation, a 60-minute longevity massage, a 45-minute morning yoga & breathwork session, an aromatherapy experience, and a guided journaling session. The retreat also includes in-room herbal night tea to promote restful sleep. Available from January to September 2025, this retreat blends relaxation and holistic wellness for lasting vitality. For bookings, call 02 813 5550.

Your ultimate getaway

Palazzo Versace Dubai has launched its "Ultimate Getaway" package, offering a luxurious staycation experience with exclusive savings and benefits. Valid for bookings until January 31, the package features special rates starting from Dh1,250 in winter, Dh1,000 during Ramadan (including breakfast or Suhoor), and Dh799 in summer. Guests also enjoy a 15 per cent discount on dining (excluding specific venues) and massages at The SPA, plus access to Tagomago Pool & Beach facilities with a minimum spend of Dh300. The offer combines opulent accommodations, world-class dining, and rejuvenating spa experiences, redefining staycations in Dubai.

Dine with your furry friends

Tatel, a vibrant Spanish dining hotspot in Downtown Dubai, now welcomes pets on its El Jardín terrace, offering a unique dining experience for pet owners. Located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Tatel combines exquisite Spanish cuisine with a lively, pet-friendly atmosphere, making it a perfect destination for Dubai's pet-loving community. Reservations can be made via SevenRooms or by calling 04 215 2121.

Smash the paint

The Smash Room in Al Quoz introduces the ‘Smash the Paint Workshop,’ a unique and therapeutic way to de-stress through art. Participants can unleash their creativity by smashing paint onto a canvas to create vibrant, abstract masterpieces. The workshop, valid throughout 2025, costs Dh149 per person and includes all materials. Advanced bookings are required and can be made by calling 04 339 7810.

The Saturday brunch we all need Amazónico Dubai hosts its vibrant Saturday brunch from 12pm to 4pm, offering bold flavours crafted by Chef Diego Sánchez Vargas in an exotic ambiance with elec-tropical beats. Prices start at Dh595 for food and soft drinks, with upgrades for house beverages and premium bubbles. Children under 6 dine free, while kids aged 6–12 pay Dh300. Guests can extend the celebration at Paraiso Rooftop Club's after-party from 4pm to 5.30pm. For reservations, call 04 571 3999. Check out Slaw's food truck Slaw has launched a food truck at Aswaaq Community Mall, Al Barsha South 1, offering its signature burgers in a convenient mobile format. The truck introduces combo meals with a burger, fries, and drink, catering to customer demand for flavourful, quality meals on the go. The food truck operates daily from 10am to 2am, with an average spend of Dh50–70.