Tim Cook and Rebecca Ferguson announce new 'Silo' seasons

Sci-fi series Silo will return for two more seasons, with the third chapter already shooting in the UK.

Apple CEO Tim Cook joined the series' star and executive producer Rebecca Ferguson on the sprawling Silo set at Hoddesdon Studios outside London to make the announcement.

"We feel great about it. We could not be more pleased. We're already filming season three," Cook said in an interview in the show's Silo 18 cafeteria.

"We get to walk around these environments again under new circumstances, new threats," added Ferguson. "We're back on the show and it's tense, it's wonderful and it's mysterious."

The dystopian drama is based on American author Hugh Howey's Silo book trilogy and is set deep underground, where the last remaining people have been sheltering for hundreds of years from what they are told is a toxic environment on the surface of the Earth.

Ferguson plays engineer Juliette, whose suspicions are aroused when she seeks answers to a loved one's death, and she becomes determined to expose the secrets of the silo. Season one ended with Juliette stepping outside of Silo 18 and the second season, currently streaming on Apple TV+, sees her world upended.

The fourth season will conclude the series, the makers said.

Five years on from the launch of Apple TV+ in November 2019, Cook said he considered the service to be "successful by any measure".